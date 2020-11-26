EDDYVILLE — Owner-operators of three Eddyville restaurants this week shared their concerns regarding Gov. Any Beshear’s new statewide plan in answer to a spike in COVID-19 cases and Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White’s reaction to it.
Beshear’s plan allows restaurants curbside pick-up, drive-thru windows, and call-in orders, but no indoor dining. White last week took a stance opposed to the plan.
“I don’t feel like it’s any one person’s fault,” said Randy Fraliex, who owns and operates Our Daily Bread with his business partner and mother, Rose Fraliex.
“If we’re going to get mad at Andy Beshear, that’s fine, but we also need to be mad at people who have bills on the table they’re not pushing,” Randy Fraliex said. “No bill should be so politicized to where each side of the aisle has to have their stamp on it.”
In his re-election campaign, Mitch McConnell emphasized his position as U.S. Senate majority leader, providing him a powerful platform to advocate for Kentucky. “He needs to start being that voice (for Kentucky) because we’re all going about this with no guidelines,” Randy Fraliex said.
“We’ve heard there are businesses in eastern Kentucky that were just going to stay open. I just don’t know what to do. It seems like either way, I’m making a political statement and I don’t want to do that. All I want to do is cook good food and pass it out.”
Rose Fraliex added: “We are the people. (Elected officials) are supposed to be working for us and they don’t seem to be unless it’s covering their own agendas. I don’t think it should put everybody at war and that’s kind of where everybody is, because you’re talking about their bottom line. We’re called to love people, and that’s what we want to do. We have to work together because if we can, we won’t have to do this again.”
Owners of The Joint barbecue restaurant are concerned that another shutdown could be devastating for some operators.
“The whole pandemic has everybody on edge,” said Jared Choate, co-owner of The Joint, with his wife, Allison Choate.
“During the first shutdown, we had some rough patches, but made it through,” he said. “The drive-thru window really kept us in business. When we opened back up, the support from the community was unbelievable, not only for us, but for all the businesses. But, another shutdown, in my opinion, will kill some of the businesses.”
Jared Choate said he appreciates White’s highlighting how the negative impact is greater on local businesses than national, corporate businesses.
“Yes, (the new shutdown) is issued for just four weeks,” he said, “but it easily could be extended to six, eight, 10 or 12. With this being a tourist area, basically November through March is our slow time. Most businesses can’t afford to shut down like that. One of my biggest fears is people driving an hour away to Clarksville, where Tennessee hasn’t issued mandates or shutdowns. Some will just stop going out. We’re a business; we have to pay bills. Our employees need to make money to pay their bills.”
Choate summarized, “I respect Wade White and appreciate Wade saying what he said. It (might seem) like he is just bashing the governor; he’s not doing that. He’s just giving his opinion about how it’s affecting things locally. To me, there’s no one fix. What works for Louisville won’t work for Lyon County. What works for New York won’t work for Kentucky. It’s different solutions to the same problem.”
Willow Pond catfish restaurant co-owner Charlie Hancock questions the legality of the governor’s orders.
“My issue is with the picking out of certain businesses and picking on them,” said Hancock, who owns and operates the business with his wife, Marilyn Hancock.
“Legally, I see no reason why the governor can do that. If he’s going to shut me down, OK, but let’s shut down the business next to me, and the one across the street, and the big box stores.”
Health officials regularly inspect restaurants and post the score of every one of them at its location, Charlie Hancock noted. “Every time a customer gets up from the table, we are squirting sanitizer down, cleaning the tables and the backs of seats. Probably 95% of restaurants are running like we do (taking extra precautions),” he said.
“We know this COVID is serious, but they continue to keep businesses such as Walmart open. People shopping there pick up an item; then, they set it back down. That’s not sanitary. There’s no possible way an employee can run behind each customer and sanitize. It’s the same thing with grocery stores. They’re necessary, but social life is necessary, too. We’re nine months into this (pandemic). People are going crazy, when they don’t have a way to go out and have some fun, some interaction.”
