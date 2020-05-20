A Lyon County man was killed Monday morning in a wreck on Interstate 24 near Calvert City.
According to the Kentucky State Police accident report, at about 11:35 a.m., Larry G. Humphrey, 79, of Kuttawa was traveling east near Mile Marker 28, in a white 2014 Chevrolet pickup truck.
Humphrey crossed the median into the westbound lanes of traffic, where he struck a gray 2019 Ford pickup truck driven by Robert G. Medley, 63, of Springfield, Kentucky, police said. Medley sustained minor injuries to his arm and face, but refused medical treatment.
Humphrey was taken from the scene to Marshall County Hospital by Marshall County EMS, where he later died. An autopsy is scheduled for Humphrey at the medical examiner's office in Madisonville. Humphrey and Medley were wearing seat belts at the time of the collision, police said.
The westbound lanes of I-24 were shut down for about four hours. The collision is being investigated by reconstructionist Trooper Aaron Jestes. Kentucky State Police was assisted by the Marshall County Sheriff's Office, Marshall County EMS and the Marshall County Coroner's Office.
