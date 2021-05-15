A federal grand jury indicted an Eddyville man Tuesday, charging him with possession of child pornography and being a felon in possession of a firearm, acting United States Attorney Michael A. Bennett announced Friday in an email.
According to a criminal complaint filed on April 21, law enforcement officials opened an investigation into Kenneth Swartz, 63, after receiving a complaint alleging Swartz, a registered sex offender, attempted to photograph a minor while shopping at a local store on May 28, 2020. The Eddyville Police Department confirmed the events after reviewing store security footage, according to the email.
On May 29, 2020, a search warrant was executed on Swartz’s home. Authorities recovered a Savage Arms, Stevens model 94 shotgun, along with several cellphones, Bennett wrote in the email. On June 24, 2020, law enforcement became aware Swartz had an additional cellphone which he kept hidden under a sink at a residence. A second search warrant was obtained, and the additional phone was seized.
The Paducah Police Department subsequently conducted forensic imaging of the data on the cellphones. Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) further analyzed the data and found more than 200 images of child pornography, authorities said.
Swartz has previous felony convictions in Kentucky for the offenses of first-degree sexual abuse in Bath County in 1998, possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor in Fayette County in 2010, and failure to comply with sex offender registration in Lyon County in 2016.
If convicted, and due to his prior conviction for sexual abuse, Swartz faces “not less than 10 years and not more than 20 years” in prison for possession of child pornography and not more than 10 years in prison for being a felon in possession of a firearm. There is no parole in the federal system. The case is next scheduled for arraignment on May 27.
