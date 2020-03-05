Just a couple of weeks after an experimental effort to remove Asian carp from Kentucky Lake, Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White fears the War on Carp could be stalled if state funding is cut.
White sounded the alarm last month to what he believes is an attempt by Gov. Andy Beshear in his proposed budget to sweep $11 million from the fight against the invasive fish species. Essentially, White said, it appears the state is looking to take $5.5 million from the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources over each of the next two years. The money, he indicates, is from boat registration funds set aside for a number of projects, including the War on Carp.
“The biggest reason for the hike in boat registration fees was to fight Asian carp,” said White, referring to an increase in fees enacted two years ago. “In the Governor’s budget proposal, those fees have been re-allocated somewhere else, which means we will lose the foothold we have gained through the barrier at the dam and the subsidy for our local fishermen.”
However, the new Governor’s deputy communication director said Beshear has stripped nothing from Fish and Wildlife and claims the administration provides even more.
“…(T)hey are not taking any cut,” Sebastian Kitchen said in a prepared statement emailed to The Paducah Sun. “In fact, the governor’s proposed budget provides $14 million more to the department than the current budget. The governor is committed to combating Asian carp by providing nearly $2 million to fight the invasive species, with another $4 million provided by the federal government. In addition, the department is also receiving $12.5 million from one-time federal funding sources.”
The increase in boat registration fees occurred under previous Gov. Matt Bevin, but Kitchen claims the department never requested boat registration funds to be used to fight Asian carp. He also accused White of smearing Beshear, who took office just three months ago.
“…(T)his is not the first time the judge-executive has spread incorrect information about the governor,” Kitchen also stated.
A Feb. 18, 2017, story in The Courier-Journal cites Ron Brooks, director of fisheries for the state wildlife agency and leader in the fight against Asian carp, as indicating funds from increased registration fees would be used for ramp and facility maintenance across the state, on-the-water law enforcement and managing Asian carp, “particularly in Kentucky Lake and Lake Barkley.”
“They’re trying to say I’m not telling the truth,” White said.
White said it appears the Governor’s office is trying to say state money is being put in to fight Asian carp that threatens the region’s $1.1 billion fishing industry, but he believes they are talking about new federal funding.
“That’s not how it works,” he said. “That federal money is supposed to provide even more aid. If they take away what we’ve got (in state money), we’re back to where we were.”
White has urged the public through a series of social media posts to contact the Governor’s office and lawmakers to restore any funding stripped away.
“All I’m asking is, someone please show me where in the budget they have added this $14 million for Fish and Wildlife, and what federal funds they are using to replace our boat registration fees,” he said.
