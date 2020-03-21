Depending on vantage points, reactions to western Kentucky’s first case of COVID-19 have ranged from “crazy” to cautionary.
On Tuesday, state health officials said the first diagnosis of the novel coronavirus west of Louisville was located in Lyon County.
As of late Friday afternoon, the outbreak has infected 63 people in Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear announced in his daily update. That’s up 16 from the previous day’s numbers, the highest one-day jump since the first case was reported in Kentucky on March 6.
Two people have died in the commonwealth from COVID-19.
Individual cases have also been identified the last two days in Calloway, Christian and Henderson counties, adding to a growing list of nearby counties that includes Daviess and Warren.
“Since the case has shown up here, I think I’ve seen people take more of a serious attitude toward the pandemic,” said Eddyville Mayor John Choat, pointing to the announcement that a 69-year-old man in Lyon County had contracted the disease.
But the mayor, a lifelong Eddyville resident, has also seen some of what Eddyville Food Giant Assistant Manager Jennifer Duff sees all day long.
“In all honesty, they’ve been acting a bit crazy since last Wednesday,” Duff said of customers.
She indicates there continues to be an unjustified measure of panic with hoarding of perishables, toilet paper and sanitary supplies that began March 11, the day after Beshear ordered Kentucky nursing homes to restrict visitors to limit the spread of the disease to a vulnerable population. She assures deliveries to the store continue as always, and there is no reason to fear a shortage of anything. The store has had to restrict the purchase of some items to extend availability to more shoppers.
Choat said he has seen only a little of that at the county’s only full-service grocery store and implores local residents to remain calm. Otherwise, he is proud of how his community and the governor are responding to the adversity that essentially has the entire country on lock-down.
“People are helping neighbors; that’s just how we are,” he said, adding that churches and individuals in the community are working to ensure their loved ones and the most at-risk people have the food, medicine and essentials they cannot risk going out to acquire. “I’m proud to live in this place.
“I’m also really tickled at how the governor is handling this.”
Lyon County Judge-Executive Wade White, who has adopted a motto of “be wise, not paralyzed” to guide the community, has reported the individual in his county diagnosed with coronavirus was self-quarantined with minimal contact in the community. He also said the man was otherwise healthy and is doing very well.
However, Friday’s announced case in Murray is different.
The 28-year-old man was an employee at Murray-Calloway County Hospital who had come in contact with a visitor to the community at a church service Sunday. The visitor was diagnosed Tuesday and the local patient was confirmed positive for the virus Thursday night.
“The employee and their family are fine and were informed to be at home in quarantine,” a hospital news release read.
Though the hospital did not release the condition of the local patient, it did say the visitor to the community attended a local church service Sunday and began exhibiting symptoms the following day. The visitor may have exposed as many as 150 parishioners to the virus, Choat said.
“I hope churches will listen to what the governor says,” the mayor said, pointing to Beshear’s recommendation that churches suspend their usual services.
Calloway County Health Department was notified of the local case so that more extensive history and investigation can be taken as appropriate.
