The money was raised and the marker is being made, so Lynnville already has quite a bit to celebrate. But that will just have to wait.
Faye Jones and a small core group of residents and those who have connections to the community met Monday to discuss efforts to erect a historical marker along Ky. 94 and recognize the 200-year-old community as the oldest settlement in what would eventually become Graves County.
Twenty-three people or families contributed a total of $2,650 for the marker in a relatively short amount of time since the amount was first reported in late May, Jones said. When the donation goal was reached, it was a major milestone for her and the Lynnville supporters.
“I was so excited,” she said with wide smile and slight giggle.
Jones, who operates Once Ours, Now Yours Community Resale and the Looking Back Museum in Lynnville, contacted a representative with the Kentucky Historical Society to inform them of the fundraising goal and was told the marker would next be created at a northern Kentucky foundry that makes the historical markers which dot the Kentucky landscape.
Graves County currently has approximately 10 such markers in locations like Mayfield, Dukedom, Fancy Farm and Feliciana, between Pilot Oak and Water Valley.
After waiting until the end of July, Jones reached back out to the Society to see where they were in the process.
“I thought, ‘Man, she should have called me back.’ That first week in August I called and said, ‘Do we know when marker’s going to get started?’ ” Jones recalled. “She said, ‘I’m so sorry. The fifth day of August. It went to the foundry. Count 12 weeks out from that and that’s when you should be getting it,’ and it’ll come to Mayfield’s highway department.”
From there, the department will choose where the marker will be placed.
The group had hoped to hold a more traditional Founder’s Day-type celebration with games, food, speakers and tours of local cemeteries, but decided on a smaller event on either the second or third Saturday in November. Invited will be community members, the 23 contributors and local dignitaries. The public from across Graves County and surrounding counties and communities is invited and are encouraged to wear period clothing for the event.
Lynnville was originally settled as Eaker’s Settlement in 1820, while Graves County was formed and named three years later. Lynnville’s history is a part of the infamous Black Patch Tobacco Wars in the early 20th century, and the town was even burned down in 1903 and 1911 and rebuilt both times. As a result, Lynnville has earned the moniker as “The Little Town That Won’t Die.”
Jones is planning to contact newspapers in Texas and New Mexico to try and locate any remaining descendants from original settler families such as the Eakers and Armstrongs.
Anyone interested in additional information on the planned Nov. 14 or 21 event can contact Jones at 270-804-0706. The group’s next organizational meeting is planned for 6 p.m. Oct. 12.
