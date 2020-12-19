LOWES — The Graves County Board of Education opened its meeting Thursday to a crowd of Lowes community members, who turned out in support of their local elementary school.
The community’s families appeared in droves to ask the board to consider all options before deciding whether to close the ailing elementary school and spread its student body to other schools in the district.
Jamie Sears Rawlings led the charge, saying many of the families are considering enrolling their children in McCracken County should Lowes Elementary ultimately close its doors.
“What I’d like to say is that you guys have all personally promised the county and the Lowes community, really many times, that we would get a new school. And we’ve waited patiently for that,” she told the board. “We ask now that you open up more lines of communication with the LPC (Local Planning Committee), with yourselves — the board — with the KDE (Kentucky Department of Education), and the taxpayers of Graves County, so that we can work together to find a solution that betters the community, that doesn’t limit us and growth, and it doesn’t hinder the education of our children.”
Several other Lowes’ families followed her lead, stepping up to the lectern and addressing the board.
Chairman Jim Wurth fired back, telling those in attendance that a lack of community support in the past is partially to blame for the current position of Lowes Elementary. He said that had prior attempts to raise the school tax been successful, the Lowes community would have had a new school approximately six years ago.
“That’s the shame. The most disappointment I’ve had is the lack of community involvement,” Wurth said at the meeting.
Thursday night was Wurth’s last official meeting serving on the board after serving 13 years. Joni Goodman was elected to the board in November and a new chairman will be selected in the coming weeks.
Every four years a new Local Planning Committee is formed to develop a new District Facilities Plan that the board can refer to when making decisions on their facilities. The ultimate goal of the LPC is to prioritize facilities into five categories with Priority 1 facilities addressed by the board within the first two years and Priority 2 facilities in the latter two years.
Lowes Elementary became the center of attention over the summer when the LPC initially placed the facility into Priority 2, despite agreeing it had the most issues, due to the district’s limited bonding capacity ($11.6 million) and the $10.5 million cost to address all of Lowes’ issues.
At the time, Superintendent Matthew Madding said touching Lowes would “exhaust” the district’s ability to address projects at Graves County High School and middle school, which were deemed Priority 1 by the LPC. However, upon reviewing the draft, the Kentucky Department of Education recommended Lowes be placed in Priority 1. In August, the LPC moved Lowes to the top category and shifted GCHS and GCMS into Priority 2.
In November, KDE said that because Lowes’ enrollment was less than 300, the district could not spend more than $7.05 million on renovations. Based on Madding’s recommendations, Lowes was removed from the DFP and placed into a transitional phase for its students to transition to surrounding schools in the district. He also recommended the district reorganize its class structure, specifically moving sixth grade to the middle school. His third recommendation was to place Graves County Middle School as the sole Priority 1 facility, as it would need new classrooms to accommodate the influx of students.
Madding has stated no decision will be finalized until KDE and the Graves County Board of Education approves the DFP draft.
