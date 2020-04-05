Normally at this time of year, gasoline prices would be starting to increase due to a number of annual factors like refinery maintenance, increased driving demand and a switch to summer-blend gasoline.
But the growing concern over the spread of COVID-19 has impacted nearly every aspect of “normal” everyday life — including the price we pay at the pump.
According to the American Automobile Association, 33 states have average prices under $2 per gallon as prices continue to decline while oil prices have decreased in response to the increasing public health, financial and economic impact of COVID-19.
Figures from GasBuddy, an online source of real-time local gasoline prices, estimated Kentucky’s average price per gallon at $1.60 on Saturday, but it was easy to find even lower prices locally.
In the eight Purchase counties, the average price ranged from $1.453 per gallon in Graves County, to $1.672 per gallon in Fulton. In Paducah, prices ranged from $1.32 to $1.69 a gallon, according to Saturday estimates.
According to GasBuddy analysts, the national average could dip to $1.49 by mid April, “with potentially hundreds of gas stations pushing their price to 99 cents per gallon for the first time since the early 2000s.”
Kevin Solomon, who operates Solomon Lawn Service on Mayfield Metropolis Road in Paducah, has seen the price of gasoline fluctuate before.
“I remember seeing gas prices this low ... when I first started over 30 years ago,” he said Friday, preparing for another day of mowing.
While the low price of gasoline does help with profit margins, there is also a lot of competition these days, according to Solomon.
“When everybody, you know, retires or gets laid off, what are they going to do? They’re going to go mow some yards. It just keeps the prices down (for service), and everything else is going up,” he said.
“That’s another reason I consolidated my business down to just myself.”
Solomon said he has been fortunate that he hasn’t seen a dramatic drop in business. Some of his colleagues have had clients, like restaurants, cut back on mowing while the crisis continues.
“I’m probably working six days a week. I don’t know if I’m going to be able to handle it, but I’m going to do my best.”
He estimates he uses approximately 40 gallons of gas a week, on residential and commercial jobs big and small.
“I did Olmsted Dam until that project finished,” he said. “I do St. Thomas More Catholic Church. I’ve done that since it’s been there. It takes about nine hours to mow it.”
Nicole Doran has owned and operated Chi’z Cabz in Paducah for 18 years. The lower price of gasoline hasn’t helped her business, since so many people are sheltering at home and not venturing outside except for necessities.
“Everybody’s locked up. Nobody’s going anywhere,” she said. “It (lower gas prices) helps right now, but our sales aren’t high enough anymore to make a difference, to be honest with you.”
According to Doran, since the state regulates how much she can charge, she doesn’t have the much leeway to adjust to the decline in her business.
“If you don’t have any sales coming in, I don’t care if gas is a quarter (a gallon).”
While analysts don’t predict a rise in gas prices for the foreseeable future, Doran is concerned that prices could eventually spike as things return to normal.
“It’s scary for everybody across the board.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.