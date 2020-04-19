May has long been a significant month in Taylor Schultz’s relationship with her fiancé, Preston Bradford. The Graves County couple — 26-year-old Schultz and 32-year-old Bradford — had their first date on Memorial Day of 2018. They got engaged last Memorial Day, and they had planned their wedding for May 2, just 13 days from today.
“We didn’t want to do it too fast, so May was a good time for us,” Schultz said Friday.
The venue was booked, the dress was bought, Schultz was working on the decorations by hand, and the guest list totaled about 250.
Then, early this year, before COVID-19 ever showed up in Kentucky but had popped up in a few apparently isolated cases in America, Schultz began to get nervous.
“Everybody was like, ‘You’re being dramatic. You’re not going to have to postpone your wedding,’ ” she said.
But within the last few weeks as infections and deaths climbed across the country and the region with social distancing recommendations and stay-at-home orders stretching further and further, Schultz knew it was time to make a hard call.
“It’s heartbreaking. I feel robbed,” she said.
“It’s something I’ve dreamt of my entire life. I’ve had it planned to a T, how I wanted it to happen, and now I can’t.”
The wedding is tentatively rescheduled for Sept. 2.
“I just hope all this is gone by then,” Schultz said.
• • •
“I just think as humans … we’re social creatures,” said Tomi Blohm, who manages events at The Grand Lodge on Fifth Street, a popular wedding venue in Paducah.
And for Blohm, there aren’t many events more social than a wedding. Even smaller, more intimate events present an opportunity for family and friends who don’t routinely see each other to catch up and celebrate a mutually happy occasion.
“I just think that there’s a lot of joy in weddings,” Blohm said earlier this week.
But it may be in short supply when the word “social” itself is so often paired now with “distancing,” and all of the events scheduled at the lodge at least through this month have had to cancel, at least for the near future.
“Most of them, rather than flat-out cancel, have requested different dates in the fall,” Blohm said.
But with the fall also a popular wedding season, date availability is a concern for couples who have already had to postpone their dream weddings. That’s in addition to the uncertainty still surrounding the coronavirus and unclear timetables for relaxing social and business restrictions.
In addition to brides “beside themselves” with stress and disappointment, venues and other wedding-related industries are taking a serious financial hit.
Lisa Dunn, who runs Lisa’s Bridal, said spring is normally a very busy time, between weddings and proms — which have also been canceled.
“March was the biggest time for our dresses,” said Dunn, adding she’s heard the heartbreak of both engaged couples and high school students.
“Most of them, I think, just need an ear to listen,” Dunn said.
But while she’s sympathetic and working with brides to extend their layaways as they work to reschedule their weddings, she’s also worried about her shop’s financial stability.
“Are we going to be able to stay afloat and stay open? Are we going to order more inventory later?” she said.
Complicating matters, she said, popular styles will change with the seasons, and she expects some couples to pare down their ceremonies due in part to individual financial strain as more workers experience layoffs and uncertainty.
“I just don’t see them spending as much as they were, so I think that will impact the dress sales as well,” Dunn said.
• • •
But not all weddings are off.
McCracken County Clerk Julie Griggs said she’s signed about 10 marriage licenses — which are valid for only 30 days — since the McCracken courthouse closed to most in-person transactions.
“If it’s someone that’s had a wedding planned … I will meet them out front and get the information from them. I come back in, get the license, take it back out to them and get them to sign it,” she said.
“I would hate to hear that they’ve done all this planning, and then if we can’t issue the license that’s why they can’t get married.”
McCracken Judge-Executive Craig Clymer recalled performing a small socially distant wedding this week after Griggs contacted him.
“I just met them out front of the courthouse doors,” Clymer said.
“They were hand in hand, but I was 6 or 8 foot in front of them.”
But though some couples with time-sensitive reasons for their dates might benefit from signing the paperwork sooner and having a ceremony later, Schultz said she couldn’t stomach the idea.
“All the people I have said ‘I will not get married without this person there,’ they wouldn’t be allowed to come,” she said, including an elderly uncle, her father and stepfather, and friends she’s had since childhood and their families.
And there’s the sentimental factor of saying “I do” for the first time in front of the people who mean the most.
“I just don’t think it would mean as much if we were already married,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.