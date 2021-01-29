There’s growing concern from people who live on North Friendship Road over a proposed Huck’s gas station. Martin and Bailey Inc. is proposing to put a Huck’s convenience store at the site of the old Guy Gray Supply building.
The proposed convenience store would be built at the intersection of North Friendship Road and Alben Barkley Drive, next to Lotus. Lotus serves as a sexual assault resource center and child advocacy center. Lotus fears the gas station would ruin its peaceful and healing atmosphere.
“It’s calming to me,” Lynn Hayden said Thursday.
Hayden is one of many survivors who have experienced the life-changing counseling and services Lotus offers. She’s worried that a Huck’s could drastically change things.
“It’s just not going to be as healing, and there’s a lot of healing that goes on in this place,” Hayden said.
Lotus is in the process of creating walking trails, and outdoor places where victims they serve can rest and heal from the traumatic event that happened in their life.
The property where the convenience store might go is just over eight feet from Lotus’ driveway. That’s too close for Lotus Executive Director Lori Wells Brown.
“We’ve spent the last three years investing about $3.5 million on the campus to be able to design not only our facility, but the grounds outside for the delivery of specialized children’s advocacy and sexual violence resource services,” Brown said.
Brown said they worry a gas station next door will bring even more traffic into an already congested area. The biggest concern for Brown though is the safety for their clients.
“For survivors that sense of safety, finding a place where they can feel safe is necessary,” Brown said.
In order for the convenience store to be built, approval for conditional use must be given by the City Planning Committee, and the Board of Adjustments. A public meeting will be held by the planning committee on the issue. Before the convenience store is added to the planning committee’s agenda, a traffic study will be done in the area.
Paducah Mayor George Bray said his office is hearing from people opposed to the convenience store.
The Paducah City Commission has no say on if the project gets approved or not. Bray said all sides will be able to let their voices be heard.
“These are all valid concerns, but there is a process where citizens can express their concerns,” Bray said.
Bray says Huck’s will be responsible for the traffic study. It’s unclear when the traffic study will be conducted.
