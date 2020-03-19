Andrew Coiner, a longtime Paducah attorney, died Wednesday morning in Paducah from complications related to a stroke. (Obituary, Page A11.)
Coiner, 64, was a behind-the-scenes figure for the annual Barbecue on the River festival from its beginning, according to Carol Gault, who serves on the festival board of directors. Gault said he helped pull together the festival’s judging for the barbecue competition.
His wife, Susie Coiner, is a co-founder and organizer for the popular downtown event that hit its 25-year milestone in 2019.
Andrew Coiner also served as a chairman for the Paducah Human Rights Commission, receiving a Duke of Paducah award in 2012 for his years of service as chairman.
In his legal career, Coiner received his law degree from the University of Kentucky and served as counsel for two Kentucky governors and as a special prosecutor in the Kentucky Office of the Attorney General, among other work. He was a founding member of the National College for DUI Defense.
Local attorney and friend Mark Edwards attended law school with Coiner.
“Andrew was a very good friend,” he said. “We had a lot of great times. He made a tremendous lawyer and he’ll be truly missed.”
Arrangements are being handled by Milner & Orr Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Paducah. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
