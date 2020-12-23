Residents in long-term care facilities across the nation are starting to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
But for those in our area, not just yet.
Providence Point Healthcare in Paducah will vaccinate staff and residents on Jan. 7. CEO Jennifer Myers is hopeful it will eventually reduce restrictions on visitors.
“That we can have real visits,” Myers said. “We can open our doors. That our families can come in and enjoy their loved ones here in the facility.”
CVS pharmacy workers will come to residents’ rooms and vaccinate there. There’ll be a designated vaccination room for staff.
At Providence Point, there’s an incentive program to get staff to take the vaccine. If 100% of staff get the vaccine, they could get up to $100 each. The incentive also will provide $50 for 50% of staff and $75 for 75%.
“We’re here to protect the residents,” Myers said. “And if that’s the one thing I can do to be sure that the people in my building stay well and stay safe, then that’s just one more thing that I can go home at night and feel confident that I’ve done a good job.”
At Rivercrest Place, executive director Clinton Warf said most residents are on board with the vaccination.
“Most of them are like ‘Yes, we’re going to get it,’ ” Warf said. “Some of them have the attitude, if it’s my time it’s my time. But I’d rather be able to see my family and have a little bit of normalcy versus what it’s been like, which is so restrictive.”
Warf said there’s mixed feelings among staff. They don’t have a vaccination date set because more high-risk facilities have access first. Both facilities are looking forward to protecting their residents and staff in this process.
Another Paducah facility, Parkview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, said its vaccination date is Jan. 19, tentatively.
