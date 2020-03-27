The Lone Oak Fire Department, Station #3, will host a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday.
Vickie Siedel, hospital services representative for the Kentucky Blood Center, said donors are encouraged to make an appointment online to give blood, to help organizers abide by social distancing guidelines.
Participants can also complete the health history online on the day of the drive to receive a bar code allowing them to skip about 15-20 minutes of time when they donate blood.
Since 2017, the Kentucky Blood Center has been the sole supplier of all blood products to Baptist Health Paducah. It also supplements the supply at Mercy Health-Lourdes hospital.
