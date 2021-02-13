A McCracken County school received national recognition this past week.
Lone Oak Elementary School was recognized as a National ESEA Distinguished School during the National ESEA Conference held Feb. 8-11. Lone Oak Elementary was noted for “significantly closing the achievement gap between student groups.”
Lone Oak Elementary was among 57 schools nationwide to receive the honor.
The National Association of ESEA State Program Administrators, formerly the National Title I Association, is dedicated to building the capacity of education professionals to provide disadvantaged children with a high-quality education, according to a news release from the organization.
NAESPA implemented the National ESEA Distinguished Schools Program to highlight schools that have effectively used their federal Elementary and Secondary Education Act (ESEA) funds to improve education outcomes for students.
More information about all National ESEA Distinguished Schools is available on the NAESPA website, www.esea network.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.