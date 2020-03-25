McCracken County’s first two positive COVID-19 cases — an 81-year-old man and 73-year-old woman — remain in stable condition and people who have had contact with them are cooperating with local health department officials.
“We’ve talked with both of these individuals and we’ve gotten in touch with who they’ve been in contact with, and we’ve talked to them,” said Ken Koster, Purchase District Health Department public health director.
“Everyone that we’re communicating with, that was a contact, is being very cooperative, very kind, and are self-quarantined and self-monitoring. They are providing results to us on a daily basis. We keep track of their temperatures.”
The two people who tested positive are McCracken County residents. Additional details about them are not being released due to medical privacy laws.
The health department is also in contact with any health care workers who were potentially exposed, Koster said.
“We receive test results on anyone who’s been tested, at the state lab,” the health department director said. “So, we will know if there’s a positive result.”
There were 39 new positive tests in Kentucky announced Tuesday by Gov. Andy Beshear, bringing the total in the commonwealth to 163.
Koster continued to stress the need for preventative measures the community can take.
“The best way to prevent illness is to avoid being exposed to this virus,” he said. “However, there are simple preventative actions you can do to help prevent the spread of this virus.”
Those include:
• Frequent hand-washing with soap and water.
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
• Staying at home if you are sick.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The virus can be spread by respiratory droplets. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include fever, cough or shortness of breath. Individuals who are experiencing symptoms are urged to contact their primary medical care provider.
