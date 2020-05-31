This summer, the Governor’s School for the Arts, a program of Kentucky Performing Arts, will virtually host 256 eager, young artists from every region of the commonwealth, including six from Paducah and McCracken County. Amid the novel coronavirus, GSA’s programming will take place online to prioritize student safety.
During the three-week program, student-artists from 55 counties will be immersed in a rigorous schedule of daily online seminars, creative projects, master classes, and lectures. Instruction will be offered in nine disciplines: Architecture and Design, Creative Writing, Dance, Drama, Instrumental Music, Musical Theatre, Film and Photography, Visual Art and Vocal Music.
Since 1987, more than 6,400 young rising high school juniors and seniors have descended on a college campus setting to immerse themselves in an arts intensive environment, with cross-discipline learning, special guest artist performances and lectures, and the opportunity to access critical life-changing college scholarships.
Participating from Paducah and McCracken County are: Brooke Bowling, of McCracken County High School, Drama; Aiden Caywood, of Paducah Tilghman High School, Creative Writing; Ava Chuppe, of McCracken County High School, Creative Writing; Lynzi Lawrence, of McCracken County High School, Dance; Grainger Page, of Paducah Tilghman High School, Instrumental Music; and Emma Kate Schaaf, of McCracken County High School, Dance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.