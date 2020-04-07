A Paducah woman is accused of stabbing a 19-year-old with scissors over the weekend.
Sa’Myra N. Guerin, 20, is charged with first-degre assault. She was booked into McCracken County Jail.
Around 9:25 p.m. Sunday, Paducah police officers responded to Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital on a report of a stabbing.
Officers spoke to Brantarius Milliken, 19, who alleged she and Guerin had an argument and Guerin stabbed her several times with scissors, according to a news release.
Det. Chelsee Breakfield said Guerin called Paducah E911 Center several hours later and agreed to meet with her at the police department.
Police said Guerin told Breakfield that Milliken started the fight and that she “blacked out” during the stabbing.
