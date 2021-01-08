Conversations are erupting locally after the breach at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
One of them includes a discussion of a double standard in how Capitol police handled the siege.
Social justice organizations like chapters of the NAACP have taken to the internet to express their anger with police at the capitol.
Leaders said officers showed a less aggressive approach to Wednesday’s mob compared to the Black Lives Matter demonstrations.
Corbin Snardon is the Second Vice President of the Paducah-McCracken County NAACP chapter. He said Wednesday’s riot was upsetting.
“I expected there to be Georgia people that agree with the results in Georgia, and I also expected people to disagree, but did I foresee this level of violence and response, no,” Snardon said Thursday.
Snardon said there was a double standard between the handling of pro-President Trump supporters and individuals involved with the Black Lives Matter movement.
Snardon was asked about arguments made that the Black Lives Matter Movement is just as, if not more violent, than what happened Wednesday.
“We wouldn’t be having a conversation about a double standard if there wasn’t one; we have all of the proof that we need to see,” Snardon said.
“We saw that protesters who were protesting racial injustice and doing so peacefully, were met with very aggressive response, and that we did not see the same treatment accorded to the insurrectionists for the incident that happened (Wednesday).”
Snardon said he is unsure of how the nation can move forward.
“What happened (Wednesday) was certainly an embarrassment, something that has not happened to the capitol since the Civil War. The nations are watching us, the world is watching us, and have made their comments. I think this makes not only an embarrassment to America but even to our enemies,” Snardon said.
“It makes them more empowered to see the nation at such a low point.”
He was not the only one disappointed with what happened.
Murray State University Associate Professor of Political Science Dr. Drew Seib described the situation as a low-point for our nation’s democracy.
“It’s tragic, both you know, in terms of the loss of life that happened (Wednesday), but also what it means about democratic institutions and our willingness to peacefully protest,” Seib said Thursday.
“We should be having thoughtful discussions, and we should have disagreements, but they should be peaceful, thoughtful disagreements, that what democracy demands of us.”
The professor said classes like the ones he teaches study political behavior and political participation to get a clearer understanding of why certain decisions are made, such as studying rhetoric and decisions made by the president.
“What we know is that the words you use matter, and the question then is, how do they matter? How and under what circumstances? These are things that we research right, so we know that words matter, about the words that we use and how we use them,” Seib said.
“There’s a reason why our president has been indefinitely banned from some social media sites, because the words that are being used matter and they have consequences.”
President Donald Trump’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were disabled indefinitely Thursday.
Seib said he also noticed a difference in how the police handled the mob.
“Black Lives Matter and (Wednesday’s) demonstrations are both forms of political participation, forms of political behavior, but they seem to have different outcomes in how things proceeded,” Seib said.
“So part of it is trying to understand what should we have expected, and so we study these things so that we can start trying to predict what will happen in the future.”
The professor characterized the differences as “stark” and “interesting.”
“I imagine that the Capitol police in conjunction with Congress will be reviewing that to gain a better understanding of it, I certainly hope they do,” Seib said.
Seib said the nation should always review and reflect on our institutions like the Electoral College but do so peacefully.
“There’s still more that unites us than divides us. I think that’s something that’s always worth remembering,” Seib said.
As the nation’s leaders take steps to move forward, Seib and Snardon ask people everywhere to remember a few things.
“I definitely think that conversations need to be had around ‘How do we prevent something like this from happening again?’ ” Snardon said.
“How do we prevent demagogues and maintain peace and civility amongst people even when we disagree with decisions?”
United States Capitol Police Chief Steven Sund is resigning after Wednesday’s events. His resignation will be effective on Jan. 16.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.