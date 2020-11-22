Local teachers were selected as 2020 McDonald’s Teach it Forward Outstanding Educators from a pool of more than 880 nominations.
The award honors educators who exhibit the ultimate dedication to their students and contribute to the improvement of education in our most challenging times. Local McDonald’s owner/operator Chris McEnaney says supporting teachers is always a top priority, but this year is more important than ever.
“Our teachers are constantly adapting to whatever is thrown at them, while making sure our students succeed,” McEnaney said. “We’re excited to recognize those who go above and beyond for our students through the Outstanding Educator awards.”
McEnaney partnered with other area McDonald’s operators including Michael Burrell, Kelsey Hamlet, Mike Love, Michael Love Jr., Joe and Kathy McEnaney, to honor the following area educators:
• Whitney Ford, Central Elementary School, Benton.
• B.J. Hayden, South Marshall Middle School, Benton.
• Nan Arant, Calvert City Elementary, Calvert City.
• Amy Argo, Lyon County High School, Eddyville.
• Janet Forsythe, Lyon County Elementary, Eddyville.
• Matthew Johnson, Massac County High School, Metropolis, Illinois.
• Dana Welsh, Murray Elementary School, Murray.
• Tim Zeiss, Murray High School, Murray.
• Jennifer Shidal, McCracken County High School, Paducah.
• Whitney Ford, Central Elementary School, Benton.
Winners of the outstanding educator award each receive a $100 Visa gift card to use toward their classroom; a T-shirt; and certificates and McDonald’s coupons to “teach it forward” to parents with outstanding students throughout the year.
McDonald’s Owner/Operator Michael Love Jr. said, “We love the idea of paying it forward — or “teaching” it forward — to recognize students who are also working so hard to keep up with the ever changing landscape of education today.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.