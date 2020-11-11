DANVILLE — Area students have been named to the dean’s list for the winter/spring term at Centre College, an honor reserved for students who maintain at least a 3.60 grade-point average.
Making the dean’s list from the area were:
Paducah — Nina Brown, Peyton Patel, Ethan Schaaf.
Mayfield — Skylar Hargrove.
Murray — Austin Cobb, Megan Wilson.
Centre College, founded in 1819, has been named a Forbes top-15 college/university in the South seven years in a row, and is included in Colleges That Change Lives.
