Paducah and McCracken County schools said they expect to close or hold “non-traditional” instruction for the next two weeks following a recommendation by Gov. Andy Beshear in a Thursday news conference in Frankfort.
Paducah Public Schools will close for two weeks starting Monday in what Superintendent Donald Shively calls a proactive approach to limit potential exposure to COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
Paducah city schools will be closed Monday through March 27. However, the school district expects to start non-traditional instruction days Wednesday.
“As a school district, we are prepared to provide continuity of services for both learning and nutrition,” Shively said in a news release.
“Teachers will be providing instructional services using non-traditional instruction, while other staff members will be assisting in cleaning and disinfecting buses, classrooms, and other public spaces.”
School faculty and staff are scheduled to report to work Monday and Tuesday.
McCracken County Superintendent Steve Carter said schools will be open today but will apply for the use of 10 non-traditional instruction days starting Monday, and will monitor the situation before deciding whether to stay closed after that.
In a districtwide message Thursday night, Carter said: “This (non-traditional instruction) plan request will be for 10 days and would allow us to provide educational services for our students in a non-traditional way. These are days that would not have to be made up at the end of school year. In addition, the plan must include our educational delivery methods, communication, and work schedule for all staff for 10 days.”
The McCracken County School Board will have a special meeting this morning to discuss the application.
Community Christian Academy also will be closed next week. The school was already scheduled to be closed today. On a Facebook post Thursday, the school said it would decide about the following week sometime around Wednesday.
Other local cancellations continue as the reaction to the potential spread of COVID-19 intensified locally and across the country. The Paducah Symphony Orchestra’s performance of Beethoven’s Pastoral Symphony, scheduled for Saturday, will be postponed.
While the McCracken County Public Library remains open for now as usual, library-sponsored programs and events have been canceled for the rest of March. Outside groups who have reserved meeting space for non-library programs may continue to use the rooms if they wish, Library Director Susan Baier said.
AARP volunteer tax preparation at the library will continue as scheduled.
Also Thursday, about 40 local government, health department and emergency personnel attended an informational webinar at the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management on Coleman Road.
The session was coordinated by the Kentucky Department for Public Health.
“As you know, as you listen to the news and watch the press conferences, these things are changing every day,” said Dr. Connie White, KDPH deputy commissioner, via the internet link. “Sometimes they change in the afternoon from what happened in the morning.
“And, we’re trying to stay on top of how we get the information out to you.”
A lot of the information provided Thursday was aimed at making sure local health department officials are up to date on the latest protocols and procedures for reacting to the COVID-19 situation.
“We know the number of positive tests the state lab has done (10 since two were added Thursday afternoon),” White said. “But now that commercial labs are coming on there will be more tests ... and there will be more positives.”
Doug Thoroughman, with the Centers for Disease Control, is currently serving as the acting state epidemiologist for Kentucky.
“We are right now testing anybody we feel has a reasonable possibility of exposure or of having COVID-19,” he said, such as “people working with a vulnerable population, or a health care worker in a communal care setting.”
“Our first line of defense is to identify cases as quickly as possible, isolate them, identify their contacts and quarantine them so we reduce spread in the community.
“We’ve been doing a fantastic job so far, but it’s very labor intensive. It takes a lot of man hours to track down all of the people.”
So far the 10 positives are limited to Harrison County, Louisville and Lexington.
“There haven’t been any cases yet in far western Kentucky and far eastern Kentucky,” he said. “So, at the local health department level we’re still following the containment strategies.”
Health officials continued to stress the need for people to be vigilant about hand-washing and other personal measures to limit exposure and potential spreading of the disease.
COVID-19 does not appear to be dramatically virulent for young people, Thoroughman said, like it is for the elderly.
Much of the information provided by state health officials was designed to keep local health departments informed of the approved procedures and protocols involved in dealing with the virus, and to allay high levels of concern within the community, said Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management.
“First and foremost, the purpose of the webinar was to help educate the community,” he said.
“We want everybody to be informed, and secondly, we want to be able to implement our (emergency) plans.”
