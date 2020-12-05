LA CENTER — They may not be competing in Memphis this year, but a group of local runners will still be lacing up to support St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.
Korrie Purcell, a teacher at Ballard Memorial High School, will be joining 27 of her friends to run across Ballard County this morning. She said four members of the group will be running a 10K route, about a dozen will be running a half-marathon route (13.1 miles), and the rest — including her — will be running a full marathon route.
The 10K will begin in La Center on Hazelwood Road and end at Barlow Baptist Church in Barlow. The half-marathon will start at Kevil Park in Kevil and finish at Barlow Baptist Church. The full marathon will begin at the Whispering Oaks area in Kevil and wrap up at the courthouse in Wickliffe. Each run will begin at 7 a.m.
Purcell and her friends organized the runs across Ballard County because the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend, which begins today, is all virtual this year due to the pandemic.
In previous years, Purcell and her team would raise money for St. Jude, then head down to Memphis to take part in the Memphis Marathon Weekend — either by running in the 5K, the 10K, the half marathon, or the full. The one-day event is the biggest single-day fundraiser for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, collecting $12 million in 2019 alone.
Purcell said running during the St. Jude Memphis Marathon Weekend has always been memorable.
“No matter what race you do down there, they have it where you run through the campus of St. Jude. And running through the campus of St. Jude is just, I mean, I’m getting goosebumps right now just talking about it, because it’s so emotional,” Purcell recalled.
“There are kids sitting out there in wheelchairs or just wrapped up in blankets with their parents. Their parents have signs that say, ‘Thank you for saving my child.’ There are doctors and nurses out there. You can look up in the windows and see people waving at you. It is just amazing the things that you see when you run through that campus. And it’s like that throughout all of Memphis.”
Although Purcell and her team will be running in Ballard County instead of Memphis today, they still raised money for St. Jude. Purcell said as a group, they collected more than $15,000 for the hospital — by reaching out to family, friends and church groups, by selling cupcakes and pies, and by selling shirts.
“It’s humbling to raise this money for them,” Purcell said.
Running across Ballard County will be a lot different than running through Memphis. But Purcell and her group are up to the challenge.
“If you ever been to Ballard County’s courthouse, there’s a huge hill behind the courthouse,” Purcell said. “And we’re actually finishing the marathon running up that hill, because if those children can go through the pain that they go through, then we can go through the pain of running up that hill.”
Despite the rather difficult terrain, Purcell is looking forward to lacing up.
“We got so much community support. We have family members that are going to help water stops at their homes,” Purcell said. “We have school groups that are going to be out there cheering for us. We have church groups that are going to be out there cheering for us. It’s become a big community event. And the good thing is you can stay safe. You can be in your car honking your horn, or get out with a mask.”
She’s also looking forward to supporting her fellow runners.
“With this being a home race, which we’ll never probably ever have again — we’ll never be able to have an actual full-blown marathon in Ballard County — I feel like we’ll stay closer together and we’ll be able to see each other a little bit more than we would at a full marathon in Memphis,” Purcell said. “The motivation is just being together as a group. We’re a very tight-knit group.”
