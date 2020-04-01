While local efforts to limit the spread of COVID-19 seem to be working, the peak number of people affected will probably not be known for several weeks, a Paducah hospital official said Tuesday.
Speaking on a conference call to the local business community, Dr. Brad Housman, vice president and chief medical officer at Baptist Health Paducah, had a two-part message.
“One is a little bit of hope in that it looks like all the measures that we’re taking as a community and as a state are paying off,” Housman said.
“There’s a lot of metrics (number of cases), but all of them seem to suggest that Kentucky is doing a pretty good job of managing that and that we are flattening the curve.”
The second thing, “If there is any downside, the message I want to drive home now is we’ve got to stay the course for the coming weeks,” Housman said during the call coordinated by the Paducah Area Chamber of Commerce.
“We’re doing a lot of modeling here at the hospital, and the state’s doing a lot of the same thing. We’ve got to keep up the measures that we’re doing (like social distancing) for at least the next four weeks to six to eight weeks.
“Most of the models that we’re seeing are projecting as a state we may reach our maximum point or apex somewhere around the first week of May.”
Housman said both Baptist Health Paducah and Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital are following the same protocols about how to treat patients and who is being recommended for testing. The first step is for a patient to contact their primary care provider.
“They’ll go through the protocol, and they may recommend if you’re not very sick or don’t have other high-risk factors that you don’t need testing,” he said. “If there are concerns, they can refer you to be evaluated and to be tested.”
For now, the hospitals have enough tests available to handle the number of patients being recommended for testing, Housman said, and enough personal protective equipment available.
What the public can do to help the hospitals and their staffs handle the situation is follow the guidelines recommended by health officials and Gov. Andy Beshear, he said.
“That’s the biggest thing, being vigilant with what’s being asked of us as a community,” Housman said.
“The next level ask, I guess, is that you consider, when you’re making your own personal plans, to be very careful about being around friends and family and neighbors. And, really, all of us contributing to that method over the next month or six weeks is what’s going to help us make the difference.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.