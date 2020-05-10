While most people try to avoid extreme situations, local paramedic Dean Hart pursues them.
Over the past decade, Hart’s scaled peaks and crossed Death Valley while working as a medic. He’s responded to disaster sites around the world. He’s crossed America as a crew member for ultra runners.
And for the last month, the Paducah resident — a Marine Corps veteran who works in Ballard County — has been volunteering as part of the COVID Rapid Response Team in New York City, the epicenter of the country’s coronavirus pandemic.
Hart relishes the challenge.
“Being able to travel and work as medic is what really drives me on,” he told The Sun. “I’m accustomed to working in austere environments where you don’t have the best hospitals and you don’t have all the supplies that you need. You show up without everything you need, you’re living out of a backpack and you just make due with the best of what you have.
“The challenge that comes from that is what I enjoy and you get to help people out at their worst time.”
When Hart left West Kentucky on April 4, only 30 cases of COVID-19 had been confirmed in the Purchase Area. In New York City there had been nearly 84,000. The caseload was overwhelming the hospitals and necessitated that field operations be set up around the city, including in Billy Jean King Tennis Center, where Hart was assigned.
“What was once the indoor tennis court has vinyl rolled out over the floor and they popped up all these black cloths,” the paramedic said. “We set up a 475-bed facility there inside the tennis center with ventilators, a full pharmacy and a lab — everything we need to be able to take care of patients.”
Hart and his fellow rapid responders are also checking in on quarantined COVID patients that have been set up in hotels by the state of New York.
In spite of the numbers, the Paris, Tennessee, native wasn’t afraid. If anything, he felt comforted by knowing what he was walking into.
“It’s in the back of your mind all the time that you’re working with people who are ill and infectious, but it’s the same as being on the ambulance (back home),” Hart explained. “At least here I know they’re all positive. There’s no unknown to it.
“We put the PPE on and go inside and do our job just like we would with any other patient.”
Hart has tried to keep up his fitness regimen as best he can, which has taken him onto the surprisingly empty New York streets.
“(To be able to) take a picture of yourself out on the street with no cars moving is just not New York,” he said. “It’s almost like you’re just standing there waiting for the zombies to come out, it’s that kind of apocalyptic sort of feel.”
Since his early April arrival, Hart has started to see the overall caseload drop across the board and many of the field hospitals have started to be phased out.
He expects to be able to return home to his son, Ethan, early this week.
“I have to quarantine for two weeks afterwards so it’s going to be a little tough to get back and be around but still not be able to really see him until I get through that,” Hart said. “It’ll be good to be back home and see him for sure.”
As someone who works in medicine, Hart hopes that — even as quarantine practices start to relax and the country starts to reopen — people still take the COVID-19 threat seriously.
“Obviously our country can’t sustain being closed forever so we have to make a move towards opening,” he added.” My only fear about opening back up is that people will become complacent once this is all over with … we still need to put the mask on, wash your hands, keep six feet away from people and take all the precautions that we’ve been talking about.
“As long as people do that, I think opening up is going to be OK.”
