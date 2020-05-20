Local musicians' tour, album sidelined by pandemic

This summer was supposed to a be a big one for S.G. Goodman.
The west Kentucky singer/songwriter — lead singer and guitarist in the local band The Savage Radley for the past decade, now performing her under own name — was poised to go out on tour with her band and release her major label debut album, “Old Time Feeling,” on Verve Forecast records.
“Billboard” announced her signing to Verve in March as the COVID-19 crisis was beginning to ramp up and a tour — spanning the U.S. and Canada and including stops at major festivals like SXSW in Texas and Shaky Knees in Georgia — was booked through the early fall with the record due out at the end of May.
Things didn’t play out quite like that. Instead, the spring and summer’s tour dates were canceled or postponed and the album’s release was pushed to July 17.
Goodman, 31, has spent her newfound free time reading and writing at her Murray home.
“It’s just been a really weird headspace and time. I can’t say it’s been super good for me,” the Hickman native told the Sun. “But even though this is very untimely for me and what I have going on — what’s my alternative?
“I don’t want to look back at this time and be a person who didn’t trust science and encourage people to take care of themselves.”
Her longtime bandmate, Stephen Montgomery, feels much the same way.
“It’s disappointing, for sure. We were supposed to go on the biggest tour we’ve done to-date,” he said. “It’s supposed to still happen and I think there’s dates rescheduled in August, but we’re both hesitant as far as thinking those are actually going to happen.
“The album’s still going to come out though and when you focus on all those things rather than the negative, it’s an easier pill to swallow.”
The sepia-toned, southern-infused rock tunes of “Old Time Feeling” were recorded over a seven-day stretch in April 2019 at Louisville’s La La Land Studio and coproduced by Goodman, Montgomery, guitarist Matt Rowan and fellow Kentucky rocker Jim James of My Morning Jacket.
A video and single for the album’s title track premiered Tuesday and the song will be added to streaming services today.
“I’m really excited to release this record and let people hear it,” Goodman said. “There are some very old songs on it, as far as when I wrote them and how long we’ve been playing them, but there’s also songs that no one’s ever heard that I wrote in the studio.”
Working with her label to navigate this release process, Goodman added, has made everything easier.
“They are some of the nicest people I’ve ever been around, and they’ve been so supportive of us. I really feel so fortunate to be able to work with those people.”
Even though they’ll have to wait a few more months for the album’s release, the band can’t wait to share their work.
“I’m pretty excited about (putting this record out). It’s been a long time coming,” Montgomery added. “When you’re putting out records, you’re always putting out really old stuff that you’ve worked on a long time ago.
“When people get to hear it, it’s just extra special.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.