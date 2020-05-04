Local musicians take part in Clemens Center video series

West Kentucky Community and Technical College and the Clemens Fine Arts Center are finding a new way to host musicians in the time of COVID-19 — by commissioning artists to film themselves performing from home.
Videos from the series — dubbed Inside Out — will start going up today. The plan for the new series is for new videos to be put up every Monday for six weeks.
The videos will range from 10 to 15 minutes and will be available though artsinfocus.org.
“The performing arts have been hit really hard because they’re meant to bring people together and we’re not able to do that right now,” CFAC director Todd Birdsong told The Sun.
“The Inside Out project is a way for the Clemens Fine Arts Center and West Kentucky Community and Technical College to keep supporting those local performing artists that we’ve come to know and become friends with over the years, just to help them survive the pandemic.”
Birdsong sees the project as a way to not only support local and regional artists financially, but also a way to boost spirits with good music.
“Through Inside Out we have the privilege to work with and support many musicians who have brought insight and joy into our collective lives at our venue in the past,” he said in a release. “We know we can help the community recover and cope in a world of being alone together.”
Melanie A. Davis released an album in January and COVID-19 has turned her plans “upside down,” she told The Sun.
“We were preparing for a northeast coast tour right before the states started shutting down. There were lots of missed opportunities, so it was easy to get hung up on feeling bummed out,” Davis said. “I was very excited to hear from Todd and honored to be in the company present in this project.”
Other contributors to the series include the Solid Rock’it Boosters, Lew Jetton, J.D. Wilkes, Daniel Neihoff, Josh Coffey, Shannon Vetter, Jenny Johnson and many others.
Nathan Lynn, who performs solo as well as with the river music trio The Wheelhouse Rousters, is another of the 19 artists contributing to the series.
“The Clemens Fine Arts Center has been a staple for supporting local artists for years, so it seems natural that they would come through with a clutch project like this during these strange times,” he said.
All of the performances, Birdsong said, have a special quality.
“Each piece is a sincere, heartfelt and creative presentation that reveal more about the artists as creators, dreamers and storytellers,” he said.
Neither Lynn nor Davis usually work as the videographer on projects like this, so they saw it as an interesting way to push themselves.
“I had never put together a video like this before, so there were lots of little nuances I had to take into consideration,” Davis said. “It was a different way to test myself artistically, which I enjoyed.”
