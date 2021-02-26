McCracken County authorities arrested a Paducah man Thursday on rape charges.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said “a juvenile female” reported that Ian Mingis, 19, had forcibly raped her earlier this week.
The female told investigators Mingis had driven her to his residence, located in McCracken County, and then assaulted her once they were there, the sheriff’s office said.
Detectives reported the female had sustained injuries during the alleged rape. Authorities got evidence that corroborated the female’s account, the sheriff’s office said, and began searching for Mingis. He was found during the early afternoon Thursday and was interviewed by detectives. He was arrested and booked into the McCracken County Jail. Mingis is charged with first-degree rape, a Class B felony punishable by 10-20 years in prison.
