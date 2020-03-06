A Paducah man was arrested on drug charges Thursday afternoon in Noble Park.
Tony M. Jones, 43, is charged with trafficking in a synthetic drug and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Around 12:46 p.m., McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the park after learning the vehicle had just been involved in a drug transaction from a Paducah Police detective.
Jones was identified as the driver of the vehicle.
During the stop, Paducah Police Sgt. Shawn Craven arrived with a narcotic detection K-9, “Huub,” who indicated the presence of drugs in the vehicle.
A search resulted in the location and seizure of 155 grams of synthetic marijuana, two sets of digital scales, baggies and $799 believed to be the proceeds of illegal drug sales.
Jones was arrested and booked into McCracken County Jail.
