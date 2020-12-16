Jails and prisons nationwide are dealing with growing COVID-19 cases, and family members and inmates have voiced concerns because of the close proximity of cells.
McCracken County Jail is dealing with its first COVID-19 cases. Jailer David Knight said his jail was COVID-19 free until Monday.
“Both of them were tested just routinely at the hospital, not showing any symptoms at all, and they come back positive,” Knight said Tuesday.
Knight said both inmates are in quarantine.
Kent Koster, with the Purchase Area District Health Department, confirmed one case, and said they are waiting on the second person’s results.
But how did two inmates who never left jail contract COVID-19?
“In talking to the doctors and the epidemiologists, I mean it’s possible that it could come in on any hard surface that would have been delivered,” Knight said.
“Whether it would have been through commissary or a food vendor box — there’s just a number of ways it could have.”
Graves County Jailer George Workman said his jail has not had an inmate test positive since the start of the pandemic.
Both McCracken and Graves jailers said there have been cases among staff members. Koster said the McCracken County Jail has a few pending COVID tests for staff.
Families of inmates have called WPSD Local 6 over the past months, concerned about late access to masks. They have reiterated that they do not want their relatives, who may be temporarily in custody, to serve a death sentence because of a lack of resources and aid.
One mother said her son called concerned about his health, saying that he had just received his mask.
“We started handing them out one day last week,” Knight said.
Why didn’t inmates get the masks months ago?
“With them being quarantined and making sure that they weren’t sick then, there was no benefit to them having the mask since they all live together and they never leave that facility,” Knight said.
“If they did go to the hospital or doctor’s office or for whatever reason, then they were provided masks at that point.”
There were also concerns about the close proximity of inmates. Knight said the jail has 11 large cells that can hold up to 30 people, and a few smaller cells. He said they do not have enough room for inmates to self-isolate.
The jail’s capacity is 470 inmates; a little over 450 inmates were there Tuesday.
New inmates are quarantined together for 14 days, before joining the general population.
Knight said there are medical resources for inmates, along with extra sanitizers.
“I want the community to know that we are deeply concerned about the health of these inmates and as well as the staff, doing everything above what is asked of us, that their safety is taken care of if they need medical care,” he said.
“It’s available to them and if they have any questions at all about being tested, the test is available to anyone who exhibits symptoms, so we’ll be able to test them and know the answer in about 10 to 15 minutes.”
Knight said he is following the CDC guidelines and in close contact with the health department to keep staff and inmates safe.
The Kentucky Department of Corrections reported more than 3,000 positive inmate cases in their prisons, with 419 active cases.
