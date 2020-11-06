Due to a rise in COVID-19 cases in our region, two local hospitals are altering their visitor policies.
Baptist Health Paducah is restricting visits to one visitor per day for most patients, beginning Monday. In addition, visitation hours will change to 6-9 a.m. and 5-9 p.m. daily.
“We appreciate the community’s continued understanding and cooperation as the numbers continue to rise in our region,” said Chris Roty, Baptist Health Paducah president.
Anyone who enters a Baptist Health facility must wear a mask at all times, and be subject to a COVID-19 screening, including having a temperature taken.
Exceptions will be made for the NICU, which will allow one or both parents/partners, and end-of-life patients, who can receive one to two visitors with approval. Two support people also may accompany expectant mothers to Labor and Delivery.
Visitors are not allowed in the Ray & Kay Eckstein Regional Cancer Care Center, including infusion, radiation therapy and outpatient oncology clinics, based on the infection risk of oncology patients.
Mercy Health-Lourdes Hospital also will enforce new visitor restrictions starting Monday.
Visitors to the hospital must enter through the main entrance only. The hours for visitation will be strictly limited to 6-9 a.m. and 4-7 p.m. Only one visitor will be allowed per patient with the only exceptions being end-of-life situations and two visitors allowed for patients in labor (after delivery the one visitor per patient policy will apply.)
No visitors are allowed for patients diagnosed with or suspected of having COVID-19 (exception is made in instances of end of life.)
Visiting guidelines may differ in Mercy Health’s specialty units, such as behavioral health, which currently is not open to visitation. It is recommended to call in advance before visiting a loved one in a specialty unit.
Both hospitals sat those with fever, runny nose, body aches, or respiratory symptoms should not visit. Those under age 16 may not visit at this time.
