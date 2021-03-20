While President Joe Biden has been vocal about wanting to get the nation somewhat back to normal by July 4, local health leaders said that may not be likely.
Some of them do not think there will be enough people vaccinated by then. They are optimistic about the future, but there is still a long road ahead.
Purchase District Area Health Director Kent Koster said Friday that there have been 30,084 people vaccinated in the Purchase Area to date. This includes Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman and McCracken counties.
The department is giving 1,350 first doses and 1,350 booster doses every week in McCracken County.
“I’m not sure that the governor will release the mandates on masks quite that soon, especially with so many people not being vaccinated,” Koster said.
He said more than 70% of Kentucky would need to be vaccinated before major restrictions are lifted and “herd immunity” is achieved.
Calloway County Health Department Director Kim Paschall said they have vaccinated more than 8,000 people with another 1,200 scheduled next week.
Graves County Health Director Noel Coplen said the county has vaccinated more than 8,000 people. He doubts they will reach herd immunity by July 4 because “too many people will not take the vaccine.”
Marshall County Health Director Billy Pitts said they cannot track vaccinations because so many people get their vaccines in other counties.
“The limited supply of vaccine has been the single largest barrier for us,” Pitts said.
Marshall County will have a new mass vaccination site next week at Kentucky Dam Village with plans to vaccinate 4,000 people.
“They’re going to administering Pfizer (vaccine), which has a very, very high-efficiency rate as far as I think, it’s 95% of symptoms and 100% of everything else,” Pitts said.
“So we can get people through there and vaccines in our arms through this organization, and I think we’re going to be in good shape in just a few weeks.”
Health leaders agree that it would be great to get back to the way things were pre-pandemic, but we need to stay safe.
“I want to see our kids going back to school, I want to see how people are able to get back together with their families, and get out there and enjoy their festivals just like everybody else,” Pitts said.
“I miss them too, so I look forward to those things, that’s why I have high hopes for the effectiveness of these vaccines.”
Experts remind everyone to wear their masks and keep their distance as people continue to get their vaccines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.