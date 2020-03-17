Local governments declare state of emergency over COVID-19

By DEREK OPERLE AND DAVID ZOELLER
A local state of emergency was declared for the city of Paducah and McCracken County on Monday as a result of public health concerns surrounding COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus.
Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless and McCracken County Judge-Executive Craig Clymer conducted a joint afternoon news conference declaring the emergency.
Both officials stressed the seriousness of the public health crisis that has spanned the globe the last several months.
No positive cases have been reported in Paducah or McCracken County, or in any of the western Kentucky counties in the Purchase and Pennyrile area development districts.
“We still have an opportunity here to be very preventative in our measures,” Harless said. “We do know that testing will become more available over the coming weeks and we will start to see more people in our area and in our region become tested. So we want to be prepared for that.
“We are taking this very seriously. We hope you are, too.”
The judge-executive believes preventative measures are the best way forward with the COVID-19 situation.
“We’re working closely together to address the COVID virus and the effects of it,” Clymer said. “We feel like it’s necessary to take these preventative measures rather than to be sorry that we did not and have to react to a much more serious condition than what we hope it will turn out to be.”
Up to now, testing for COVID-19 has not been widely available in Kentucky, with only 317 tests performed statewide as of Monday. Twenty-two Kentuckians have tested positive for the disease.
Clymer hopes testing availability will change for local residents in the coming week.
“(The state will) be setting up what’s called C-PODs — where individuals can drive up and be tested for (COVID-19). There will also be medical supplies, including gloves, surgical masks, surgical gowns, face shields and N95 respirators,” Clymer said. “It’s a big task to try and get that all done. Hopefully we’ll be doing that this week.“
Meanwhile, daily schedules in the area will continue to be fluid as the situation develops. Gov. Andy Beshear’s order to close all bars and restaurants, with the exception of takeout orders, went into effect Monday night.
“We understand that there will be an economic impact for the bars and restaurants,” Clymer said. “We don’t like to see that but the welfare of the citizens certainly takes first priority and hopefully this will be past us before very long.”
Jerome Mansfield, director of the Paducah-McCracken County Office of Emergency Management, will be taking the lead on the bar and restaurant closures, as well as coordinating several agencies’ efforts to combat COVID-19 and better serve the community during this time of distress.
Harless encouraged community members to continue patronizing local businesses when possible.
“Those who have the means to eat out and to purchase out, they should do so, absolutely, to help our businesses stay afloat as much as we possibly can,” the mayor said. “I know a lot of our local restaurants are taking it seriously and really see it as an opportunity to try to stay open and keep their employees paid.
“I encourage our community to really lean in and support those organizations and companies who are choosing to do that.”
City and county government meetings scheduled for next week are still scheduled, the mayor confirmed, though that could change depending on how the situation develops.
“I know this sounds and feels like it’s chaotic, but we will get through this together for sure,” Harless said.
Closings continue
Concern about COVID-19 continued to mount across the community Monday, the first day many of the planned closings and cancellations began to take effect.
Also on Monday, schools in Paducah and McCracken County began a two-week closure as administrators and teachers began the task of providing non-traditional instruction. Lobby services at both Paducah City Hall and the police department were halted.
Restrictions on entering the McCracken County Courthouse also went into effect Monday, including individuals who have visited China, Iran, South Korea, any European countries or other high-risk countries as identified by the Centers for Disease Control in the previous 14 days, and residents who have been in close contact with someone from those countries in the previous 14 days.
An announcement regarding the fate of the American Quilter’s Society’s Paducah QuiltWeek, scheduled for April 22-25, is expected before noon today.
The National Quilt Museum will be closed through the end of the month, reopening April 1.
The Market House Theatre box office will be closed to walk-in traffic, but remain accessible by phone at 270-444-6828 and online at MarketHouseTheatre.org.
Local utilities announced lobby closures Monday, including Paducah Power System, Paducah Water and Jackson Purchase Energy Corp. PPS and JPEC have drive-through service available for customers and opportunities for payments to be made electronically.
Paducah Water will have staff available to help customers by phone during regular business hours. Paducah Power and Atmos Energy announced Monday they have temporarily suspended customer disconnections.
Not all Monday announcements related to closings or cancellations.
Four Rivers Behavioral Health’s offices will remain open for regular appointments with therapists and physicians.
FRBH’s offices in Paducah, Mayfield and Murray will also be open for walk-in consumers experiencing an emergency. The agency’s 24-hour crisis line will remain open and staff will be available for calls.
“We know our services are important to the communities we serve and we are committed to continue to provide those services, while maintaining safety for our consumers and staff,” said Terry Hudspeth, the organization’s chief executive officer.
Kentucky Oaks Mall remains open as extra steps are being taken to clean common areas inside, like the food court, tables, door handles, children’s play areas and rest rooms, said Joe Bell, director of corporate communications for Cafaro Company, the mall owner.
For the latest information on the novel coronavirus in Kentucky, go to: www.kycovid19.ky.gov.
