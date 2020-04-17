Now is the perfect time to drive Paducah’s Lighted Dogwood Trail. The cool weather is allowing flowering trees and shrubs to extend their bloom and us a chance to see how they would look in our yards. Sort of a fashion show for plants.
Dogwoods are not limited to the native white blooming (Cornus florida) that are featured on the trail. There are many choices from which to select. Dogwoods are woodland understory trees that require cool moist roots and protection from the summer sun. The below hybridized varieties can be planted in full sun to part shade. Their colors include pink, red, variegated, and foliage dark green and variegated as well.
Among the best of the C. florida is Cherokee Chief, whose bracts are rosy-red with white center surrounding its tiny cluster of flowers. Its new foliage is red-tinged. Cherokee Brave’s bracts are bright pink with white tips. The best white is Cloud Nine with its rounded pure white bracts.
The above’s mature size varies from 15 feet to 30 feet in height and width. C. florida primarily blooms in April. Extend the dogwood bloom period into May by planting C. kousa (Korean) varieties. Unlike C. florida, whose flowers appear before its foliage, C. kousa’s foliage emerges on horizontal branches prior to blooming, giving a dramatic background for its pointed bracts. In addition, Wolf Eyes variegated white foliage withstands full sun and reaches only 10-15 feet.
In the fall, all cornus foliage turns a wonderful rich to deep red. It is in the winter that C. stolonifera (red-osier) brightens glooming days. The shrub’s twigs are a bright red and seen against snow or a light fence or other structure; it is stunning. The latest variety, Arctic Fire Red (Proven Winners), is no exception. The 5-foot shrub requires six hours of sun, while dwarf Arctic Fire ‘Farrow’ tolerates shade.
THINGS TO DO
• Garden — Plant perennials and bulbs dug to winter over. Plant on an overcast day. The plant’s soil level and that of the garden should be the same. Remove plants from composite containers and loosen the roots to encourage them to grow outward. If the soil is not damp, water the day before, and mulch after planting.
• House plants — Peace lily (spathiphyllum) is drought tolerant. Soak when the soil is dry to the touch or leaves droop. If pot bound, divide and plant in a container one size larger. Cats are curious animals. The following cut flowers for bouquets are bad for them: Begonia, carnation, iris, ivy and mum; safe are alyssum, celosia, marigold, rose, sunflower and zinnia. They do like to nibble on cat grass, a combination of wheat, oat, barley and rye, and it is healthy for them.
• Trees — Cut back privet and burning bush before they set seed which readily germinates. The panicles on the arching branches do add to fall designs, however. Burning bush (Euonymus alatus) brilliant fall foliage is stunning, but it and privet are invasive. Plant evergreens. Ilex glabra (2-3 feet) is a good replacement for boxwood. Gem Box, the latest inkberry variety from Proven Winters, tolerates wet acidic soil and heat.
• Pests — Wasps can be very dangerous. Avoid disturbing wasps and they will not attack. To control, use an aerosol that shoots spray up to 20 feet. Spray around and in mailboxes when wasps are not active. The mail carrier will appreciate it. Weeds are pests, also. To prevent herbicide spray drift, place a gallon plastic jug over the weed, spray, let the mist settle, remove jug and place a piece of cardboard under to catch any residual spray. Cut the bottom from the jug and cut the top at a diagonal. Use a half gallon size for small weeds.
• Vegetables — Plant extra carrots, cucumbers, pumpkins — a healthy treat for your dog.
EVENT
UK Extension Service horticulture webinar, 1 p.m. each Wednesday with a new subject each week. Website: uky.zoom.us/j/566301042. The free webinar is limited to 300.
