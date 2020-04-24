When Julie Tennyson took her oath Tuesday to serve as a special justice on the Kentucky Supreme Court, she became part of the first female majority empaneled on the high court in the commonwealth’s history.
Tennyson, a local attorney who formerly served as a law clerk to U.S. District Judge Thomas Russell, was appointed to fill the spot left temporarily empty when Justice Shea Nickell recused himself from hearing the case. She was sworn in by videoconference due to restrictions imposed on the court system due to COVID-19.
Nickell served on the Kentucky Court of Appeals and joined in the ruling on the case at that level, and along with then-appeals judge Debra Lambert — now also a Supreme Court justice — was required to remove himself from hearing the case.
The issue at hand in Albright v. Childers concerns legal theories impacting the overlap of judgments in criminal and civil cases.
In the fall of 2015, William Albright was charged with shooting two brothers, one of whom died, outside of the Louisville gun shop he owned.
Those charges were dismissed the next year by a judge, who ruled that Albright had reason to fear his life was in danger.
The current case involves Albright seeking to dismiss a civil suit against him based on the legal doctrines of res judicata and collateral estoppel, which dictate respectively that specific claims or issues already litigated cannot be litigated again.
Albright claims immunity, based on Kentucky code barring “criminal prosecution and civil action” against a person “who uses force as permitted (by Kentucky law).”
The Court of Appeals agreed with Albright.
Tennyson agreed with all other six justices in a video conference Wednesday that the Supreme Court should hear the case, cementing her place in Kentucky history on the female-majority panel. The panel won’t hear oral arguments in the case until the briefing process has been completed, which Tennyson said could take several months.
Though a six-judge panel on the state’s highest court may deliberate on a case, if two judges recuse, the governor’s office must appoint temporary justices to sit in their place. Cheryl Lewis, of Hyden, was appointed to fill Lambert’s temporary vacancy.
“I’m really thankful and happy that Gov. Beshear put his trust in me to be able to do this job and to be able to be fair and impartial,” she said.
Tennyson said she appreciated the “historic” moment for women, especially in a geographical area where she tends to see fewer women in the legal field than men.
Nickell said Thursday evening that he also appreciated the historic significance, quoting U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s likening of a gender line to “a cage.”
“I think that because of (Ginsburg’s) sacrifice and sacrifices of other women, the opportunities for women in the field of law and leadership have been uncaged,” Nickell said.
He praised Tennyson as “extremely well qualified,” and said he and the other justices “appreciate her willingness to take time away from her busy practice to provide this service for our commonwealth.”
Tennyson said she hopes to set an example for her 8-year-old daughter that she can pursue whatever path she wishes.
“I want to make sure that I open doors that she can someday walk through,” Tennyson said.
“If she chooses.”
