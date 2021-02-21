METROPOLIS, Ill. — Metropolis Public Library director Lori Bruce was pleasantly surprised the day Darryl F. Jones came in with a variety of abstract art prints with the proceeds to benefit the library.
Then, not long afterward, COVID-19 hit, leaving the prints, showcasing a variety of patterns in a variety of colors, to brighten different areas of the library.
And while the staff has enjoyed them, it’s time they found new homes.
The prints are available in 20-by-30-inch wall art for $33 or desktop art, available in three sizes: 4-by-6-inch for $8.50, 5-by-7-inch for $10.50 or 8-by-10-inch for $12.50.
Jones is the former treasurer for the library’s executive board. A retiree, he likes creating abstract art.
“He has a real passion and cares a lot about the library,” Bruce said. “He’s no longer serving on the board, but he’s still a big part of what’s going on. It’s nothing for me and other board members to get an email from him every week about ideas other things libraries are doing. He still calls me and keeps up with what’s going on at the library. He really cares about the library, the patrons and this community.”
So when Jones told Bruce he wanted the library to sell his prints and keep the proceeds, “I was elated he had thought of something like that and was donating his time and the proceeds to the library,” she said. “I thought that was very generous for him to put all his time and effort into that and give all the proceeds to the library. He doesn’t have to do that, but he chooses to do that because he loves the library so much. Him doing something like that really shows how much he does care. I’m really grateful to have somebody like that in our community.”
For the library, Jones’ multi-colored abstract designs are a collection of nature viewed through the mind of an abstract painter.
Funding from the sale of the prints will be used for the purchase of new circulating materials for the library, including books, audio books and DVDs.
Due to COVID-19, the library remains closed to the public. However, the library continues to provide services to its patrons with contactless curbside service to acquire the books, movies and other items on loan. The library’s hours are 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information on purchasing Jones’ prints or library services, call 524-4312.
