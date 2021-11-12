LIVINGSTON LIVESTOCK
LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Nov. 9. Markets totaled 694 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, mostly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $52 to $57; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $57 to $64; lean, 85% to 90% lean, $47 to $58.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $67 to $84.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $161 to $174; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $164; 500 to 600 pounds, $141 to $156; 600 to 700 pounds, $135 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $128 to $136; 800 to 900 pounds, $127.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $137 to $145; 400 to 500 pounds, $125 to $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $119 to $130; 600 to 700 pounds, $104 to $118; 700 to 800 pounds, $92 to $105.
Head cows, $610 to $930; cows/calves, $990 to $1,500; head bulls, $910.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.