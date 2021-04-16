LEDBETTER — Tuesday, April 13. Markets totaled 693 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, unevenly steady; slaughter bulls, unevenly steady; feeder steers, steady to $5 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $5 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $60 to $72; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $60 to $70; hi-yield, $72, 85% to 90% lean, $45 to $65.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $78 to $105.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $183 to $195; 400 to 500 pounds, $166 to $186; 500 to 600 pounds, $150 to 160; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $144; 700 to 800 pounds, $127 to $128; 800 to 900 pounds, $118 to 122; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $122.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $157 to $172; 400 to 500 pounds, $142 to $166; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $147; 600 to 700 pounds, $118 to $134; 700 to 800 pounds, $111 to $121.
Head cows, $510 to $1,000; cows/calves, $900 to $1,175; head bulls, $1,175.
