LEDBETTER — Tuesday, July 12. Markets totaled 621 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers 70-80% lean, $75 to $105; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $82 to $92; 85% to 90% lean, $63 to $89.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $98 to $111.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $166 to $175; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $180; 500 to 600 pounds, $160 to $170; 600 to 700 pounds, $151 to $159; 800 to 900 pounds, $140; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $128.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $161 to $173; 400 to 500 pounds, $150 to $174; 500 to 600 pounds, $148 to $161; 600 to 700 pounds, $129 to $155.
Head cows, $675 to $1,300; cows/calves, $800 to $1,225.
