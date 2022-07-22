LEDBETTER — Tuesday, July 19. Markets totaled 909 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $5 to $8 lower; slaughter bulls, $5 to $8 lower; feeder steers, $2 to $4 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $3 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers 70-80% lean, $65 to $85; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $61to $70; 85% to 90% lean, $50 to $70.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $89 to $106.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $170 to $191; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $195; 500 to 600 pounds, $160 to $180; 600 to 700 pounds, $152 to $171; 800 to 900 pounds, $120 to $140; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $124.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $165 to $185; 400 to 500 pounds, $155 to $180; 500 to 600 pounds, $149 to $168; 600 to 700 pounds, $138 to $161; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $148.
Head cows, $870 to $1,400; cows/calves, $1150; head bulls, $2100.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.