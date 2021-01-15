LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 12. Markets totaled 692 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $1 to $2 lower; slaughter bulls, $1 to $2 lower; feeder steers, steady to $5 higher; feeder heifers, $1 to $3 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $50 to $52; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $50 to $58; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $38 to $55.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $70 to $85.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $162 to $172; 400 to 500 pounds, $149 to $157; 500 to 600 pounds, $130 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $130; 700 to 800 pounds, $115 to $121; 800 to 900 pounds, $105 to $117; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $114.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $128 to $139; 400 to 500 pounds, $124 to $137; 500 to 600 pounds, $117 to $127; 600 to 700 pounds, $110 to $121; 700 to 800 pounds, $102 to $111.
Head cows, $470 to $950; cows/calves, $550 to $1,125.
