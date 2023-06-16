LEDBETTER — Wednesday, June 13. Markets totaled 605 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady ; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, steady to $4 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $3 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, $94 to $110; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $80 to $107; hi-yield, $110; lean 85% to 90%, $40 to $97.50.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $80 to $135.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $230 to $267.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $257.50 to $258; 500 to 600 pounds, $220 to $253; 600 to 700 pound, $203 to $236; 700 to 800 pounds, $190 to $207; 800 to 900 pounds, $180 to $193; 900 to 1000 pounds, $182.50.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $215 to $250; 400 to 500 pounds, $209 to $232.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $195 to $227; 600 to 700 pounds, $180 to $215; 700 to 800 pounds, $161 to $182.50.
Head cows, $770 to $1,500; cows/calves, $955 to 1,110.
