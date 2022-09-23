LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Sept. 20. Markets totaled 563 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, $2 lower; slaughter bulls, $2 lower; feeder steers, steady to $3 lower; Feeder heifers, steady to $3 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70-80% lean, $72 to $80; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $82; lean 85% to 90%, $64 to 80
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $90 to $105.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $188 to $203; 400 to 500 pounds, $184 to $193; 500 to 600 pounds, $164 to $186; 600 to 700 pounds, $164 to $165.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $167.50 to $177; 400 to 500 pounds, $165 to $173; 500 to 600 pounds, $158 to $171; 600 to 700 pounds, $140 to $158.
Head cows, $700 to $1,350; cows/calves, $925 to $1,350; head bulls, $900.
