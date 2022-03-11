LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Mar. 08. Markets totaled 429 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $70 to $78; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $72 to $82; hi-yield, $80, lean, 85% to 90% lean, $58 to $80.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $88 to $110.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $175 to $196; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $191; 500 to 600 pounds, $156 to $181; 600 to 700 pounds, $147 to $160; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $141.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $157 to $180; 400 to 500 pounds, $147 to $169; 500 to 600 pounds, $139 to $154; 600 to 700 pounds, $125 to $140; 700 to 800 pounds, $116.
Head cows, $610 to $1140; cows/calves, $900 to $1200; head bulls $1250 to $1660.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.