LEDBETTER — Tuesday, March 10. Markets totaled 580 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, unevenly steady; slaughter bulls, unevenly steady; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, steady to $3 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $52 to $61; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $54 to $57; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $44 to $60.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $70 to $90.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $171 to $175; 400 to 500 pounds, $152 to $176; 500 to 600 pounds, $143 to $150; 600 to 700 pounds, $127 to $131; 700 to 800 pounds, $110; 800 to 900 pounds, $104 to $109; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $104.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $144 to $150; 400 to 500 pounds, $131 to $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $123 to $135; 600 to 700 pounds, $104 to $120.
Head cows, $510 to $980; cows/calves, $720 to $1070; head bulls, $1050.
