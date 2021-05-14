LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 11. Markets totaled 588 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, $5 higher; feeder steers, steady to $5 higher; feeder heifers, steady to $5 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70% to 80% lean, $57 to $72; boners, 80% to 85% lean, $62 to $73; hi-yield, $73, 85% to 90% lean, $50 to $67.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $85 to $103.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $175 to $186; 400 to 500 pounds, $158 to $171; 500 to 600 pounds, $132 to 147; 600 to 700 pounds, $125 to $136; 700 to 800 pounds, $115 to $122; 800 to 900 pounds, $110 to $114.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $143 to $161; 400 to 500 pounds, $132 to $146; 500 to 600 pounds, $122 to $134; 600 to 700 pounds, $116 to $128; 700 to 800 pounds, $101 to $114.
Head cows, $650 to $975; cows/calves, $970 to $1,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.