LEDBETTER — Tuesday, May 17. Markets totaled 415 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, mostly steady; slaughter bulls, mostly steady; feeder steers, steady to $4 lower; feeder heifers, steady to $2 higher.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $67 to 82; 85% to 90% lean, $63 to $76.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $95 to $105.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $183 to $205; 400 to 500 pounds, $164 to $196; 500 to 600 pounds, $160 to $177; 600 to 700 pounds, $144 to $162; 700 to 800 pounds, $136 to $146.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $169 to $179; 400 to 500 pounds, $160 to $174.50; 500 to 600 pounds, $145 to $164; 600 to 700 pounds, $130 to $148; 700 to 800 pounds, $119 to 121.
Head cows, $760 to $1,075; cows/calves, $1240 to $1275.
