LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Feb. 14. Markets totaled 370 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, unevenly steady; feeder heifers, unevenly steady.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70-80% lean, $72 to $87; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $62 to $86; lean 85% to 90%, $50 to $80.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $88 to $107.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $211 to $224; 400 to 500 pounds, $197 to $230; 500 to 600 pounds, $179 to $204; 600 to 700 pounds, $163 to $180; $700 to $800 pounds, $160 to $166; 800 to 900 pounds, $152.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $170 to $195; 400 to 500 pounds, $170 to $190; 500 to 600 pounds, $155 to $180; 600 to 700 pounds, $148 to $167.
Head cows, $450 to $1,125, cows/calves, $875 to $1,200; head bulls, $975.
