LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Jan. 4. Markets totaled 475 head.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $50 to $70; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $55 to $62; hi-yield, $70, 85% to 90% lean, $42 to $59.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $75 to $90.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $182 to $196; 400 to 500 pounds, $167 to $185; 500 to 600 pounds, $155 to $169; 600 to 700 pounds, $148 to $150; 700 to 800 pounds, $130 to $137; 800 to 900 pounds, $127.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $153 to $171; 400 to 500 pounds, $140 to $150; 500 to 600 pounds, $125 to $145; 600 to 700 pounds, $123 to $132; 700 to 800 pounds, $130.
Head cows, $650 to $1,025; cows/calves, $1,075 to $1,225.
