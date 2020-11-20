LEDBETTER — Tuesday, Nov. 17. Markets totaled 678 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, mostly steady; feeder heifers, steady to $2 lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $47 to $54; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $50 to $60; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $42 to $54.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $65 to $72.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $160 to $180 400 to 500 pounds, $145 to $151; 500 to 600 pounds, $131 to $141; 600 to 700 pounds, $124 to $132; 700 to 800 pounds, $118 to $126; 800 to 900 pounds, $114; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $95.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $132 to $142.50; 400 to 500 pounds, $122 to $134; 500 to 600 pounds, $120 to $130; 600 to 700 pounds, #111 to $121; 700 to 800 pounds, $100.
Head cows, $550 to $970; cows/calves, $660 to $1,125, head bulls, $825 to 1,325.
