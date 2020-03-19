LEDBETTER — Tuesday, March 17. Markets totaled 327 head. Compared to last week: slaughter cows, steady; slaughter bulls, steady; feeder steers, sharply lower; feeder heifers, sharply lower.
Slaughter cows: breakers, 70 to 80% lean, $56 to $62; boners, 80 to 85% lean, $57 to $60; lean, 85 to 90% lean, $43 to $58.
Slaughter bulls yield grade 1-2: $78 to $90.
Feeder steers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $162; 400 to 500 pounds, $141; 500 to 600 pounds, $133 to $136; 600 to 700 pounds, $110 to $115; 700 to 800 pounds, $97 to $103; 900 to 1,000 pounds, $86.
Feeder heifers medium and large 1-2: 300 to 400 pounds, $133 to $147; 400 to 500 pounds, $120 to $131; 500 to 600 pounds, $106 to $119; 600 to 700 pounds, $85 to $107; 700 to 800 pounds, $86.
Head cows, $540 to $980; cows/calves, $850 to $860.
